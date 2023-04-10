The yarding of 939 cattle drawn from Richmond, Hughenden, Torrens Creek, Mareeba, Georgetown, Mt Surprise as well as local and coastal areas were offered at the Charters Towers Combined Agents sale last Wednesday.
Cattle comprised of smaller lines of meatwork bullocks, well-finished lines of cows and some good runs of store cattle.
In the breakdown, the offering consisted of 398 prime cattle and 541 store cattle. The prime cattle consisted of 74 bullocks, four heifers, 295 cows and 25 bulls, while the store section consisted of 336 steers and 205 heifers.
According to Liam KIrkwood of Ray White Geaney Kirkwood, prime bullocks were 10c/kg dearer, but there were insufficient heifers to quote.
He said cows were 10c easier, and bulls were 20c easier on last week's rates.
Topping the bullocks at 298/kg were a pen offered on behalf of Eveleigh Cattle Company, Eveleigh, Mt Surprise that weighed 594kg to return $1772/ head.
Best Priced trade heifers were presented by Khartoum Pastoral which sold for 278/kg, weighing 430kg to return $1196/head.
The top pen of cows were sold by GJ Price and Son for 246/kg, weighing 633kg to return $1559/head.
The Prices also topped the bull market at 276/kg and for a beast that weighed 577kg, to return $1592/head.
Store cattle were made up of a good quality line of Brahman feeder steers with smaller lines of good quality,
A good line of 84 Brahman feeder steers account of S R Neal averaged 298/kg and weighed 448kg, to return $1337/ head.
A pen of nine steers account of Shoreline made 446/kg and weighed 150kg returning an average of $660/ head.
A good pen of six heifers sold on behalf of Eveleigh Cattle Co, Eveleigh, Mt Surprise made 312/kg weighed 310kg returning an average of $967/ head.
Everyone in the north is smiling as the season is outstanding and the best it has been for 50 years.- Liam Kirkwood
Mr Kirkwood said everyone in the north is smiling as the season is the best it was been for 50 years according to some locals.
He said the cattle market will improve and get dearer as the season goes on.
"With the abundance of grass there are some big weights to be gained in cattle ready to turn-off," he said.
Mr Kirkwood said the Gulf country cattlemen were now starting to get about after the flood waters have receded.
"It is getting to a point where they can start to muster and we will see some big runs of Gulf cattle hit the market later on in the years," Mr Kirkwood said.
Mr Kirkwood said with the increased flurry in the live cattle export market, many producers were getting cattle together that fitted into the market specifications.
"There is a slaughter order to Vietnam offering 300c/kg for bulls and 320c for bullocks," he said.
"Indonesia has a feeder heifer and steer order offering 350c/kg for steers and 320c/kg for heifers."
The next Charters Towers prime and story sale is Wednesday April, 12, with 1000 cattle booked.
