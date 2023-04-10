North Queensland Register
Producers enjoying phenomenal season in the north

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated April 10 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 12:00pm
A line of 37 steers sold on behalf Eveleigh Cattle Company, Mt Surpriae, sold to 414.2c, weighed 227.8kg and returned $943.70. Picture supplied. --
The yarding of 939 cattle drawn from Richmond, Hughenden, Torrens Creek, Mareeba, Georgetown, Mt Surprise as well as local and coastal areas were offered at the Charters Towers Combined Agents sale last Wednesday.

