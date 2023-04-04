Friends of Alan Acton have said the cattle and racing industries will be poorer without him after he was killed in a mustering accident on Tuesday.
The prominent 65-year-old grazier was killed when the four-seat Robinson R44 helicopter he was in hit powerlines just before midday at a property on Arizona Road at Bingegang, 70km north of Dingo.
Mr Acton, along with his wife Jennifer operate Wilpeena Cattle Co across a number of properties.
Their sons Daniel and James both work alongside their father in the family business, while daughter Jessica is a lawyer.
Mr Acton followed his other brothers Robert, Graeme, and Evan to the Southport Boarding School, and after competing their studies they all returned to Wilpeena to work alongside parents Tom and Val Acton.
Mr Acton was well known not only for his love of the cattle industry but a passionate Thoroughbred owner.
Rockhampton racing consultation Tony McMahon said the industry would be poorer without such a generous man.
"He had a great zest for fun, and was an iconic racing man, who loved to celebrate with everyone else after their win," he said.
One of Mr Acton's proudest moments was when the couple's filly, Outback Barbie, won the Magic Millions QTIS $1 million restricted event at the Gold Coast in January 2020.
In 2016, Alan and Jennifer opened up their Fitzroy Vale property to the World Brahman Congress delegates.
At the time, Mr Acton told Queensland Country Life his property and business was a source of great pride for him.
"Wilpeena Cattle Company is owned by myself, Jennifer and the boys here and we're very proud of it. Oh, Jessica too. Our daughter too," Mr Acton said.
"We are all very proud of our properties, we have got a couple of properties out west of here as well."
Australian Brahman Breeders Association president Reade Radel extended his condolences to the Acton family on-behalf of the association.
"Alan's passing is a huge loss to the central Queensland cattle industry and community," Mr Radel said.
Rockhampton MP Michelle Landry was among those heartbroken at the news.
"Alan's knowledge in all things grazing was astounding and will leave a lasting legacy in the agriculture industry," a statement from Ms Landry read.
"His loss will be felt for many years to come."
Agriculture Minister Mark Furner also offered his condolences to the Acton family.
"He is a great loss to the pastoral community of Central Queensland," he said.
In 2014, his late brother Graeme Acton, 63, died in hospital several days after coming off his horse at a campdraft event in central Queensland.
He is survived by wife Jennifer, children Daniel, Jessica and James, his brothers Robert and Evan and sister Elizabeth.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has commenced a transport safety investigation.
"ATSB investigators have now commenced early evidence collection and assessment activities, including gathering information from first responders and other stakeholders, to inform the scope of investigation activities," he said.
"Investigators will also seek to obtain and review any recorded data, weather information, witness reports, and aircraft maintenance records, and will review pilot qualifications and experience."
Police investigations into the cause are ongoing.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
