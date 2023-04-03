North Queensland Register
Two people found deceased after plane wreckage found west of Proserpine in search for missing Piper Cherokee

By Newsroom
Updated April 3 2023 - 2:21pm, first published 1:30pm
Police and emergency services located the aircraft shortly after 11am on Monday morning. Picture supplied by CQ Rescue Chopper service
The wreckage of a light plane that was carrying two people onboard when it went missing in the Whitsunday region has been found.

