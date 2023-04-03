A plane with two people on board is missing in central Queensland after failing to arrive at an airpark west of Proserpine on Sunday evening.
The Australian Maritime Safety Authority's Joint Rescue Coordination Centre is leading the search mission for the missing light aircraft.
The aircraft departed cattle station Natal Downs, south of Charters Towers on Sunday afternoon.
It was reported missing after failing to arrive at Lakeside Airpark, Proserpine, by 6.30pm.
Two helicopters and a fixed-wing aircraft involved in the search overnight failed to find any trace of the missing aircraft.
A statement posted online from the RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter service confirmed they failed to locate any sign of the light plane, following an aerial search around Lakeside Airpark on Sunday night.
"The search continues (on Monday) for a Piper Cherokee aircraft reported missing late yesterday near Bloomsbury," a CQ Rescue spokesperson said.
"CQ Rescue searched the area (Sunday) night after the aircraft, with a man and a woman on board, didn't arrive at Lakeside Airfield.
"Concerned family members reported the plane missing and an aerial search by the Mackay and Townsville helicopters last night failed to find any sign of the aircraft."
