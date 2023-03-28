Mount Garnet Rodeo Association has announced their new entrants for the 2023 rodeo queen quest.
Welcomed by a new rodeo committee, the quest looks to deepen an already rich and celebrated local rodeo history in the region.
Margot Martin, Jaide-Aylce Furgson, and Emma Armstrong will all be competing for the Mount Garnet Rodeo queen title.
Working as an apprentice pastry chef, Margot, 23, is based in Ravenshoe.
Jaide-Alyce, 26, is based in the Ethridge Shire and is currently working on a cattle property.
Mt Garnet's Emma, 18, is currently attending her senior year at the Ravenshoe High School.
In 2022, Kianna Darcey was crowned the 2022 Mount Garnet Rodeo queen.
"We hope to gain more momentum as more ladies become aware of the Quest and what a fun opportunity it is for them to participate in," Ms Berg said.
"The association is hoping to gain more momentum as more ladies become aware of the Quest.
"We're hoping that seeing this years entrants and crowned Queen out and about at events throughout the year, will encourage other ladies who might be interested in entering next year to put their hand up and have a go at representing the Garnet Rodeo."
This year, the association will also have a designated Queen marquee in the trade fair area at the rodeo grounds for anyone who is interested in coming in to learn more about entering the quest in the future.
The winner will be both decided and announced by a panel of judges during the crowning ceremony. A cash prize is on offer with additional prizes for the runner-ups.
The Mount Garnet Races and Rodeo will take place over the upcoming May long weekend.
Two race meets will take place on April 28 and 29, followed by the rodeo on Sunday, April 30.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
