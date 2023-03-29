North Queensland Register
Home/News

Combat engineer regiment at Townsville trains dogs for explosion detection

March 29 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Army Sapper Flynn Skerke-Erwin, of the 3rd Combat Engineer Regiment, with trainee explosive detection dogs Joey, left, and Ash. Picture: Warrant Officer Max Bree
Australian Army Sapper Flynn Skerke-Erwin, of the 3rd Combat Engineer Regiment, with trainee explosive detection dogs Joey, left, and Ash. Picture: Warrant Officer Max Bree

Twelve-week-old Joey is a high-energy and inquisitive kelpie pup, but 3 Combat Engineer Regiment's newest recruit, based at Lavarack Barracks, Townsville has some big paws to fill.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.