Regenerative Cane Farming Forum to showcase newest industry innovations

By Georgie Desailly
March 24 2023 - 5:00pm
Growers from across the north are gearing up for the 2023 Regenerative Cane Farming Forum in Ingham next weekend. Picture: supplied.

Cane farmers will have the opportunity to learn and share experiences about growing sugarcane crops using regenerative farming practices at the upcoming Regenerative Cane Farming Forum in Ingham next weekend.

