Quality bulls in demand at Mareeba

Mareeba combined agents yarded a total of 157 cattle on Tuesday.
The prime cattle consisted of 23 bullocks, three heifers, 12 cows and 14 bulls. Store cattle consisted of 45 steers, 24 heifers, 15 cows and 20 bulls.
The yard consisted of a limited number of prime cattle. The market on quality bulls was the standout in the sale with cows 400 to 500kg remaining similar to last week.
The yarding was drawn from Mt Surprise, local Tableland and coastal areas.
A pen of five bulls sold on a/c V Maccarone for 251.2c/kg, weighing 585kg to return $1469.52/hd. A pen of eight bulls sold on a/c K and M Taylor for 230.2c/kg, weighing 716.9kg to return $1650.25/hd. The top pen of cows sold on a/c K and M Taylor for 222.2c/kg, weighing 480kg to return $1066.56/hd.
Store cattle were made up of Brahman and Flatback cattle. The market was selective with certain lines selling more competitively than others.
Yearling steers 200-300kg sold to 426c to average 418c, yearling steers 300-400kg made 424c, average 424c. Steers 200-300kg sold to 380c to average 377c, while steers 300-400kg made 336c, average 336c.
Yearling heifers up to 200kg sold to 394c to average 354c, while yearling heifers 200-300kg made 350c, average 332c and heifers 300-400kg sold to 282c, average 282c.
Cows up to 300kg made 80c, average 80c, cows 300-400kg sold to 202c, average 184c.
Bulls up to 200kg sold to 250c, average 250c, bulls 200-300kg made 330c, average 317c, and bulls 300-500kg sold to 150c, average 96c.
