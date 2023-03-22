Quality bulls in demand at Mareeba

A pen of five bulls sold on a/c V Maccarone for 251.2c/kg, weighing 585kg to return $1469.52/hd. A pen of eight bulls sold on a/c K and M Taylor for 230.2c/kg, weighing 716.9kg to return $1650.25/hd. The top pen of cows sold on a/c K and M Taylor for 222.2c/kg, weighing 480kg to return $1066.56/hd.