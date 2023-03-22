North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Bulls 585kg sell for 251c, to return $1469 at Mareeba

March 22 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Quality bulls in demand at Mareeba

Mareeba combined agents yarded a total of 157 cattle on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.