Industry leaders gather in Weipa for Western Cape Futures Symposium

Local community, innovators, industry leaders and stakeholders will gather in Weipa tomorrow for the Western Cape Futures Symposium to discuss the future of the Western Cape.
The event, which is taking place from Thursday through to Saturday, will explore key topics including Cape York tourism opportunities and threats, freight, trade and supply chains, land use planning and new industries and opportunities.
TNQ Drought Hub director Dr David Phelps, and JCU's Professor Allan Dale are among those who will join representatives from Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries and others industry bodies to work with the local Western Cape communities in identifying opportunities for resource management and to strengthen the region's capabilities in the future.
Dr Phelps, who will be chairing the discussion on opportunities in agriculture and fisheries, said that it will be a great chance to share ideas and identify opportunities in the region that are sustainable and beneficial to the region.
"The Western Cape has good opportunities in terms of agriculture, native foods and fisheries," he said.
"The Western Cape already experiences long dry periods, and the future could hold longer periods of drought.
"It is very important that the TNQ Drought Hub supports existing and emerging industries in Cape York to help strengthen already resilient communities and to bring together organisations, individuals and partners that can showcase opportunities and technologies that may help strengthen future outcomes."
Professor Dale, who will participate in the discussion on conservation, land management and water security, said the symposium will open the doorways for collaboration and innovation to help fortify the region.
"The Western Cape acts as a service hub for all of Cape York and its future has significant implications for Northern Australia," he said.
"Through deep levels of collaboration, this symposium will bring together over 45 speakers to focus on the opportunities and threats to the region."
