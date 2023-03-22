North Queensland Register
Industry leaders gather in Weipa for Western Cape Futures Symposium

GD
March 22 2023
March 22 2023 - 11:00am
TNQ Drought Hub Director Dr David Phelps. Picture: supplied by TNQ Drought Hub.

Local community, innovators, industry leaders and stakeholders will gather in Weipa tomorrow for the Western Cape Futures Symposium to discuss the future of the Western Cape.

