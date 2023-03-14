The yarding comprised 12 bulls averaging 200.4c/kg selling to a top of 272.2c/kg, 18 steers averaging 315.8c/kg selling to a top 418.2c/kg, 18 heifers averaging 275.1c/kg selling to a top of 288.2c/kg, 54 cows averaging 198.5c/kg selling to a top of 230.2c/kg, 21 yearling steers averaging 394.8c/kg selling to a top of 438.2c/kg, 70 yearling heifers averaging 338c/kg selling to a top of 354.2c/kg, nine yearling mickeys averaging 335.2c/kg selling to a top of 390c/kg, one cow and calf at $700, and seven cows and calves at $1325.

