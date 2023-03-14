North Queensland Register
Yearling steers reach 438c, average 394c at Mareeba

March 14 2023 - 3:00pm
Equal top priced yearling heifers a/c Wombinoo Pastoral weighing 157kg sold to 354.2c/kg.

There was a total yarding of 211 head at Mareeba last week including nine sold open auction.

