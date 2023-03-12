North Queensland Register
Burketown flooding continues as levels hit record-breaking highs

By Mibenge Nsenduluka
Updated March 13 2023 - 7:38am, first published 7:35am
Almost 100 residents were evacated from Burketown in northwest Queensland after record flooding. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

More rain forecast for northwest Queensland could elevate already record water levels as residents in the southeast clean up after a wave of thunderstorms.

