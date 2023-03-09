Heavy rainfall has continued across the north west region, with Julia Creek and Camooweal receiving 190mm and 120mm, respectively, overnight.
The residents of Julia Creek have now found themselves cut off due to the heavy downpour, with the Flinders Highway closed in both directions.
The town received 90mm of rainfall between 5pm and 6pm yesterday evening.
Sarah Acton, who owns the Australia Post Office in Julia Creek with her husband, described the rain as "torrential" and said it "happened so quickly".
"I think we knew it was going to rain but I think we were all a bit surprised about how much we got and how quickly it fell," she said.
"The rain happened so quickly overnight that I guess we're all just trying to assess exactly what needs to happen."
Mrs Acton, who spent two years living in Gallipoli which has also been inundated by flooding, said she hadn't witnessed this type of rainfall in 12 years.
"Personally I don't think I've seen rain like this since my eldest was born and he is 12 and just started boarding school," she said.
"I can't remember it raining like this for a good 12 years I'd say."
Vast areas of North Queensland are forecast to receive between 5mm to 15mm of rainfall today, with eight day totals showing possibilities of between 10mm and 50mm for much of the north.
The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are sending essential supplies to Burketown and Doomadgee, which remain the main areas of concern for emergency services today as evacuations take place in the Burketown area.
"Essential supplies for the stranded community of Doomadgee landed from Cairns with heavy rain continuing to fall over saturated north-west Queensland," the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services wrote on Facebook this morning.
"More resupplies are planned for Doomadgee and Mornington this week with floodwater cutting off communities in the region."
Opposition leader David Crisafulli said they would continue to monitor the situation to ensure these communities get the support they require.
"Evacuations are taking place and we are hearing reports of homes and businesses impacted by flood waters," he said.
"There are also serious issues with livestock and fuel supplies.
"These communities are strong and resilient but right now they are being tested."
A spokesperson for the McKinley Shire Council is encouraging residents and travellers to be patient and mindful of the floodwaters.
"Safety is the number one priority," they told the North Queensland Register.
"Sometimes, given the volume of water, it does take a few days to get around and also check the road conditions and clear debris.
"Just because the water is down, doesn't mean the roads are safe to drive on.
"Updates will be available on the McKinley Shire Council Facebook page and website."
Updates on the Flinders Highway closure can also be found on the Queensland Traffic website.
