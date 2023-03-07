North Queensland Register
Harry Redford Cattle Drive revived after nine year in recess

Sally Gall
Updated March 8 2023 - 8:02am, first published 7:30am
Harry Redford Drive to ride again

Nine years after it last hit the stock routes of western Queensland, the authentic tourism experience that followed in the tracks of Australia's most notorious cattle duffer is set to rustle up a whole new set of visitors to the Aramac region.

