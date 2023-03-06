Quality cattle firm at Sarina

A larger yarding of 556 head sold to a firm market for the quality cattle with lesser quality cattle selling to an easier market. Cattle were drawn from local and northern areas. Buyers came from Rockhampton, Clermont and local areas.
Steers sold from $400 - $1540, bulls $980 - $1620, heifers $300 - $1500, cows $430 - $1400 and cows and calves $1400 - $1810.
Scott Gillespie, Habana, offered weaner steers making up to $1250. David and Barb Baretta, Mt Ossa, sold light Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for $1190.
Spencer Rand, Oakenden, offered Senepol steers selling for $1400. Alan and Barbara Thomsett, Sarina, sold Droughtmaster cross feeder heifers for $1460.
Werner Farming sold crossbred weaner steers making $1080 and crossbred weaner heifers making $1100.
Jenny Cowan, Pine Creek Station, sold a run of Brahman cows returning $1340 and quality Brahman weaner heifers to return $1220.
Louant Trust, Nebo, sold a run of a Brahman heifers returning $1120. ABG Turner, Blenheim, Nebo, sold Braford cows for $1400.
Peter Bettinzoi, Proserpine, sold Angus steers 12 months for $1540. Wayne Pate, Colston Park, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1040.
Perry family, Nebo, sold Droughtmaster cows and calf for $1810. Silvester family sold Brangus heifers 15 months for $1400.
