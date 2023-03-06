North Queensland Register
Steers sell from $400 - $1540 at Sarina

March 6 2023 - 3:00pm
Quality cattle firm at Sarina

A larger yarding of 556 head sold to a firm market for the quality cattle with lesser quality cattle selling to an easier market. Cattle were drawn from local and northern areas. Buyers came from Rockhampton, Clermont and local areas.

