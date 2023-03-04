A new podcast aiming to tell the stories of those in the Australian aviation industry has taken flight, with Townsville helicopter pilot turned podcaster, Georgie Arnold, at its helm.
Ms Arnold, who works as a pilot and social media marketing manager at Townsville Helicopters, said she started the podcast in an effort to highlight the important role of aviation in Australia.
"It's a podcast about everyone around our nation who is doing incredible things, and it is a way to get their stories out there and heard, and hopefully inspire other people," Ms Arnold said.
In 2019, Ms Arnold was the only female in her class of 14 training for her commercial helicopters licence.
Since this time, she has been dedicated to encouraging and promoting the study of aviation for women in Australia.
At just 22 years old, Ms Arnold has become a prominent figure in the the industry, and was named a 2022 Trailblazer for her work promoting female pilots.
This achievement led her to participate in a mentoring program which she said motivated her to "just give the podcast a go."
"It had been a dream of mine for over a year but I was so overwhelmed as to where to start," she said.
"But through that program I just became more and more inspired to do it."
While Ms Arnold will be bringing stories from both men and women across the Australian aviation industry, she is heavily focused on ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy.
"Another one of my many goals is to highlight the people in the community," she said.
"I didn't want it to be just a podcast about aviation.
"Rather I wanted everyone to be able to relate to it and then hopefully with that, hear stories in the aviation industry that interest them as well."
READ MORE: Net zero, but at what cost to agriculture?
Ms Arnold released her first podcast episode last Friday and said she had been overwhelmed by the supportive response.
She hopes listeners will learn more about the people working in the industry and is looking forward to shining a light on stories that often fly under the radar.
"I hope they can take some laughs from it, but also the importance of aviation in Australia," Ms Arnold said.
"Aviation impacts us all, from transporting stock or flying from one destination to the next to see friends or going on a holiday.
"I hope to really highlight the importance of aviation in Australia and how much it impacts us as a nation, and connects us as well to the rest of the world."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.