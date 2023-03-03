North Queensland Register
Home/Opinion
Opinion

AgForce claims agricultural college example shows unity works

March 4 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Together we stand strong and tall but divided we fall

THERE is a reason why wolves hunt in packs - they know that by working together they get the job done.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.