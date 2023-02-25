A new regional university centre will open on the Atherton Tablelands this month in a major coup for higher education in the region.
The Tablelands University Centre was one of eight new locations nationally to be funded under the Australia Government's Regional University Centres Network 2022 funding round.
The Atherton centre will be one of only three north of Rockhampton and is being developed by Vocational Partnerships Group.
A regional university centre provides a physical, campus-like space and support for students who are studying university or vocational education and training courses online.
VPG chief executive officer Maryanne Tranter said the involvement and backing of the local community was vital to the success of TUC.
She said pre-bookings had already been made for student intake, with up to 100 students expected to use the new Atherton facility in the first year of its operation.
"The support will be utilised to help us bridge the gap in education experiences and provide equal opportunities for personal and professional growth in our region," Ms Tranter said.
"Residents from the Tablelands local government authority will soon be able to pursue the career they want and stay in the communities they know and love.
"The Tablelands community support has been very encouraging."
Students will complete an application form, followed by an in-centre meeting with their Student Development Coach.
Students will be provided with the access, academic and wellbeing support that best suits their needs.
Tablelands Regional Council has agreed to support the centre as a foundation sponsor, and will provide $10,000 for the 2022/23 financial year, with a further $35,00 for years two and three subject to key performance indicators being met.
Tablelands Regional Councillor David Clifton said the council's support was the first step in a partnership with VPG to establish and grow the regional university.
He said statistics from the most recent census painted an alarming picture for the Tablelands region.
"University attendance in Australia is five per cent of the population," Cr Clifton said.
"In Queensland it is four per cent of the population and in the Tableland Regional Council area it is one per cent of population.
"Compared to the rest of Australia, we are massively underdone in our ability of our residents to successfully attend university and maintain a normal family life and existence without leaving home."
