New Starlink satellite keeping workers connected

By Georgie Desailly
Updated February 24 2023 - 10:08am, first published 9:30am
Grazing field officer Angus Hogg tests Starlink from a paddock at a property 30km west of Collinsville. Picture: Supplied by NQ Dry Tropics.

Field officers working in areas with limited to no internet access could soon have high speed connectivity with the help of a new satellite service currently being trialled in the Burdekin.

North Queensland Register Journalist

