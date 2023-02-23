North Queensland Register
Home/News

Barcoo and eastern Barcaldine shires declared drought free for first time since 2013

Ben Harden
Billy Jupp
By Ben Harden, and Billy Jupp
Updated February 23 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central west Queensland, in between Barcaldine and Ilfracombe, where it still remains dry in isloated places. Picture by Sally Gall

FOR the first time in a decade, the Barcoo shire has been declared drought free by the state government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Senior Livestock Journalist

Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.