PRICES at Friday's Sarina cattle sale remained firm on recent weeks with the 315 yarded drawing plenty of interest from buyers.
Steer prices were slightly up on the last sale as buyers from as far away as Moranbah, Nebo and Rockhampton looked to fill their orders.
Of the 315-strong yarding, 149 Steers, 127 Heifers, 20 Cows, 4 Bulls and 14 cows with calves went up for bids with light weaner steers selling from $700 to $850 a head.
Heavier weaner steers were bringing $800/hd to $1400/hd and heavier steers were selling from $1300 to $1520.
It was a similar story in the weaner heifer categories with most of the offering selling from $620 to $940.
Heavier weaner heifers made from $960 to $1700 and older heifers were going for $1080 to $1400.
The small selection of heavier cows suitable for the meatworks sold from $920 to a top of $1420, while the limited run of cows with calves ranged from $800 a unit to a top of $1950 a unit.
