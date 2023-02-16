North Queensland Register
New chairman elected for Australian Sugar Milling Council

BM
By Brad Marsellos
February 16 2023 - 3:00pm
Chief executive officer of Mackay Sugar, Jannik Olejas has been elected chair of the Australia Sugar Milling Council. Picture: Supplied

New chair of the Australian Sugar Milling Council Jannik Olejas sees plenty of potential for the Queensland sugar industry and hopes the organisation can drive innovation.

BM

Brad Marsellos

Queensland Country Life Journalist

With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.

