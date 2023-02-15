Eleven team members who have worked at the Cannington silver and lead mine for all of the 25 years it has been in operation were honoured for their remarkable service at a milestone anniversary function in Townsville.
The mine south of McKinlay, one of the world's largest producers of silver and lead, is now 25 years old.
South32 chief executive officer Graham Kerr, chief operating officer Jason Economidis and Cannington vice president operations Joe Russell were joined by current and former Cannington team members and a broad range of guests to mark the occasion in Townsville.
Alongside the 11 who have been at the mine for 25 years, a further nine received long-service awards.
Mr Russell said the mine made a significant contribution to the communities where it operates.
"This anniversary is an important milestone and we are pleased to recognise all of our people, past and present, who have contributed to our success," he said.
"Over the years we have supported our local communities in north west Queensland and Townsville through community investment, local employment and local procurement.
"We have also built strong relationships with our neighbouring landholders and the traditional owners of the lands on which we operate.
"Today, we are at an exciting point for our operation as we sustainably produce commodities that are critical for the transition to a low-carbon world."
Cannington Mine takes its name from the sheep and cattle station where geologists first discovered the operation's deposits of lead, zinc and silver in the early 1990s following more than a decade of research and investigation.
Silver produced at the mine was used to make the silver medals at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games.
The deposit would have remained hidden many metres below the surface if it wasn't for the application of what was then a range of modern exploration techniques and processes, including a magnetic survey and investigative geology.
Following studies through the 1990s, construction of the mine, processing and associated facilities began in 1996 and production commenced in October 1997.
The mine and its operations have developed significantly over the years, including the construction of a 7200-panel solar farm in 2018, used to power to the accommodation village and Trepell Airport, used by Cannington's workers.
In 2021, Cannington's accommodation village was expanded and it now houses 145 rooms with ensuites, wifi for team members to stay in contact with family and friends, plus a gym, pool and sports fields for use during recreation time.
Safety specialist Michael Casey began work at Cannington in 1996 and said he had always found the people to be best thing about Cannington.
"I have worked with some amazing people over the years who have taught me and helped me get to where I am today," he said.
In 1998, at the tail end of construction and the beginning of production at the mine, site services specialist Rebecca Moore joined the team.
"I had just come over to live from New Zealand and I felt so blessed to be able to join this industry with the operation services crew. I am forever grateful for the opportunity," she said. "I am passionate about working at Cannington and I have very fond memories here. Cannington has allowed me to provide a better life for my family."
