Eleven team members have worked at Cannington mine for all 25 years

February 15 2023 - 5:00pm
South32 Cannington vice president operations Joe Russell, Queensland Minister for Resources Scott Stewart and South32 Chief Executive Officer Graham Kerr, celebrating the north west mine's 25 years in operation. Picture supplied.

Eleven team members who have worked at the Cannington silver and lead mine for all of the 25 years it has been in operation were honoured for their remarkable service at a milestone anniversary function in Townsville.

