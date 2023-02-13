Tinaroo Falls Dam has overflowed the spillway for the first time in four years.
The man-made water structure provides irrigation water via the Mareeba Dimbulah Water Supply Scheme to the highly productive horticultural industries on the northern Tablelands.
It last reached full capacity in February 2019.
The dam holds 438,000 megalitres of water. It has an active stocking society - the Tableland Fish Stocking Society.
The barrier net was deployed at the spillway earlier this month to prevent stocked barramundi flowing over the spillway.
A Sunwater spokesperson said the catchment had received around 500mm of rain since the beginning of the year.
The dam's historic high was 119.59 per cent recorded in February 1999, while in December 2003 it dropped to a meagre 23.5 per cent, at the height of drought.
A full dam is music to the ears of Sunwater water customers, with medium and high-water priority allocations currently at 100 per cent.
Allocations for the 2023-24 water year will be announced from July 1.
