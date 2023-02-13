North Queensland Register
Tinaroo overflows after bumper wet

By Lea Coghlan
February 13 2023 - 3:00pm
The dam holds 438,000 megalitres of water. Picture: Supplied

Tinaroo Falls Dam has overflowed the spillway for the first time in four years.

