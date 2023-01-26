It has been estimated that between five to six percent of cows in Northern Australia suffer from bottle teat syndrome, a condition affecting cows where the teats on the udder become enlarged.
When this occurs, it can be difficult for calves to get their mouth around the teat to suckle and is proving to be a major cause of calf loss.
Under the recent CalfWatch project trial, it found five to six per cent of all pregnancies resulted in calf deaths attributed to bottle teats.
One study conducted in Queensland with Brahman and Tropical Composite cows found that the odds of a calf dying were more than four times greater if their mother had bottle teats.
Another Queensland study where post mortem examinations were carried out on cows with bottle teats found that many had mastitis.
Mastitis was considered secondary in nature to calf death with bottle teats considered to be most likely due to anatomical defects such as problems with the ratio of connective tissue and muscle in the teat wall.
Principal livestock research officer from the Northern Territory Department of Industry, Tourism and Trade, Tim Schatz, was the leader of the recently concluded project.
He said by using a system of birthing sensors and GPS collars, they studied 200 cows soon after calving, over two years of age.
"The cows were run in a typical north Australian breeder paddock, 2215 ha in size, uncleared with mostly native pastures," he said.
In both 2019 and 2020, calf loses rates were at 17 pc and included early abortion, dystocia, infection of the umbilical cord and pneumonia, but these were only one or two cases each.
"The most common cause of calf loss we identified was cows with bottle teats immediately after calving."
He said he was surprised by what they found from their data.
"Many of the cows that had bottle teats at calving, had normal appearing udders only a few weeks later," Mr Schatz said.
"If this is typical of northern herds, it is likely these cows are going through the yards later in the year without being culled, and if this the case, they will only continue to lose calves in the following seasons.
"So, producers could consider culling all cows that don't raise a calf to weaning as a way of removing these cows from the herd.
"We wouldn't have known bottle teats were the cause of the issue if we hadn't been using the CalfWatch system which allowed us to see the cows at calving."
Mr Schatz and his team, worked closely with researchers from the University of Florida to modify existing system using birth sensors.
The modifications increased the range and usability of the birth sensors in locations with limited mobile phone coverage.
"The intra-vaginal birthing sensors and GPS tracking collars were applied in August, before expected calving in October to January," he said.
"As the calf makes its way through the birth canal, the sensor is expelled."
He said once the sensor registers a rapid temperature change, the sensor emits a UHF signal.
"This is received by antennas in a low-power wide-area network which is then transferred by a gateway, via the internet, to servers owned by the sensor manufacturer," he said.
"The alert is transmitted in real time to a supporting website, which then sends an email to our team.
"Upon receiving the notification, our team locates the cow using it's GPS collar and from a distance, we recorded the calf's health, date of birth and maternal observations."
When asked about the significance of the findings to calf loss research, Mr Schatz said that having the ability to find the calf within an hour or so after birth has been a considerable development.
"Historically, determining the cause of calf loss in extensive beef operations has been challenging," he said.
"Large paddocks, trees, tussocky native pastures and predators, such as wild dogs and pigs, have all made locating calf carcasses in time for a post mortem, quite difficult.
"In these circumstances, we could only identify calf losses after a pregnancy tested in-calf cow returns dry, some months later. Using the CalfWatch system, if we found the calf dead, we were able to conduct a post mortem."
While helpful results were obtained, Mr Schatz there were some technological problems along the way.
"During the first year, some of the GPS collars malfunctioned, making locating recently calved cows difficult to find," he said.
"The GPS collars worked significantly better after adjustments were made the following year."
"During the second season, the same birth sensors from the previous year were used, but nearly 50 pc of the birth sensors failed."
He said if the research was to be conducted again, the improved GPS collar design and only new birth sensors, would be used.
However, efforts are underway to develop calving alert collars that send alerts and GPS data in real time.
"A calving alert collar that uses accelerometer data to identify calving, will enable birth date and location to be identified remotely without the need for birth sensors," Mr Schatz said. "
"Calving alert collars will be a better solution as birth sensors are invasive, and can be expensive and complicated to use.
"In contrast, calving alert collars that provide alerts and location data in real time, are much easier to use and may also be used by industry where it is important to identify calving dates."
Mr Schatz said that some situations where birth sensors might be used by industry are to identify calving in high value animals, to enable collection of birth date data to enable more animals to be included in Breedplan, and also to identify the causes of calf loss where it has been identified as a problem.
Studies have also found found that bottle teats is moderately heritable. Therefore, it is a good idea to cull cows with bottle teats to avoid them losing more calves in future. This may also help in them producing daughters which may develop bottle teats.
