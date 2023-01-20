North Queensland Register
Cane toad, weighing 2.7kg, found in Conway National Park, near Airlie Beach could be world record

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated January 23 2023 - 1:30pm, first published January 20 2023 - 11:00am
Rangers conducting track work in Conway National Park, near Airlie Beach, were shocked to find a monster cane toad. Pictures supplied by Queensland Environment

A monster cane toad, weighing 2.7 kilograms, has been removed from a national park in north Queensland and humanely euthanised.

