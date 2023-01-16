Tablelands announces Australia Day award nominees

The Tablelands Regional Council is gearing up for Australia Day celebrations, announcing 34 community members and organisations that have been nominated across nine categories for its Australia Day Awards.
"It's fantastic to see these exceptional people and groups being recognised," Mayor Rod Marti said.
"We have such a great community and that doesn't happen without the contribution of people like those who have been nominated.
"The winners will be announced at a ceremony on Australia Day at the Atherton International Club - doors open at 10am for a 10.30am start."
The nominees are:
Citizen of the Year
Young Citizen of the Year
Community Service Award
Inclusion Award
Cultural Award
Junior Cultural Award
Junior Sports Award
Sports Supporter Award
Community Event of the Year
