Tablelands announces Australia Day award nominees

Some 34 nominees for nine Australia Day awards on the Tablelands

January 16 2023 - 5:00pm
The Tablelands Regional Council is gearing up for Australia Day celebrations, announcing 34 community members and organisations that have been nominated across nine categories for its Australia Day Awards.

