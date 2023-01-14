North Queensland Register
Home/News

Flash flooding alert in place as heavy rain batters northern Queensland

By Marty Silk and Tara Cosoleto
Updated January 14 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 2:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A swathe of central and northern Queensland could experience flooding, forecasters warn. (Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS)

Queensland's north coast is being battered by heavy rain as a monsoon trough brings severe thunderstorms and heavy falls to the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.