A Sarina girl has taken the country fashion world by storm after she found a market for practical outback clothing like footy shorts with pockets.
It took just two weeks for the demand of Madisson Callander's label Hyde and Sticks to grow so much that she left her fitness administration role to run her online business full time.
That was 22 months ago.
Now the brand has surpassed 10,000 online orders and in October last year she opened a shop front in Sarina.
She credits a lot of the fast rise to fashion fame to the social media channel, Tik Tok.
"I started it when I was working as a receptionist as a side hustle because I lost my other job in COVID but after starting it, there was two weeks, and I quit my job to do it fulltime," she said.
"We have a big following on Tik Tok of about 30,000 and the recognition my family and I get when we go out places, people asking for pictures, it's very wholesome.
"I show them (Tik Tok followers) a lot of behind the scenes of ordering and packing and just the process of how that all works.
"I try and do as much as I can so people can see who we are and what we are all about."
Madisson originally started with just hats and shirts before her Tik Tok followers began asking for more.
"People were asking for fishing jerseys and being a girl I wanted something different, just a bit more boujee, but stylish with a country twist so I did," she said.
Her apparel range has grown to include caps, singlets, jumpers, towels - even straw hats with cow hide underneath.
Despite not having any training or experience in fashion and clothing, Madisson used her country upbringing on her family's commercial cattle operation, Matrala, south of Sarina, to set herself apart.
The demand for the stock has been so overwhelming in Australia that she hasn't even opened her online store to overseas orders.
"I just always am such a believer in staying true to your roots and being unique," she said.
"There are so many brands doing the same thing so you've always got to stay true to who you are and that shows.
"We are very personal with everything we do. It's not just buying a shirt; you are becoming a part of the family and everything has such meaning.
"Our shop front opened in October and the community that we have is out of this world. Every day I am still shocked at the amount of people that travel from Moranbah, Nebo, even Rocky and people came from Cairns when they were travelling to Fraser Island."
Madisson is the owner, designer, social media manager and distributer and has the assistance of a school-based staff member to man her shop.
But her family play a very important role as sounding boards for her design features.
"My brother, my dad and sister are always wearing footy shorts and hands on in the paddock and my sister does a lot of ringer work and gives me feedback on the comfort and durability," she said.
"Everything is inspired by our land and upbringing. The collection is from the paddocks on our place, creeks we swam in as kids.
"I don't necessarily help on the property as much because it does require my full time effort; there are no other admins.
"I'm looking at rain jackets that have velcro cuffs and netting for people that are ringers and doing yard work so they are not getting sticky in the hot weather.
"We have fishing shirts with zipper pockets so when you tip over things don't fall out.
"I'm all for expressing myself the way I feel through my clothing so when I'm doing fishing shirts, there is no way I wanted to have a big fish on there when I am doing stuff on the property.
The Sarina store is open from Wednesday to Saturday and every last Sunday over the month.
"Without Tik Tok we wouldn't be where we are," she said.
"You wouldn't think a seven second video could change your life."
