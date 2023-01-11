A number of roads remain shut throughout north west Queensland as rain continues to saturate catchments across the region.
The Flinders Highway between Cloncurry and Julia Creek has been closed to all vehicles in both directions, while the Landsborough Highway from Cloncurry to Kynuna is also closed.
Key roads around Hughenden and Mount Isa are also closed.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, flooding along the Georgina River has eased while renewed water level rises along the Diamantina River are expected to continue with further rain and thunderstorms over the coming days.
The Bureau's latest national weather update, issued on Wednesday November 11, shows rain and thunderstorms have become more widespread in Queensland and the Northern Territory due to ex-tropical cyclone Ellie.
"Lingering tropical moisture will continue to generate showers and thunderstorms over large areas of northern Australia in the coming days," a Bureau statement said.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni.
