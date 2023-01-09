North Queensland Register
Home/News

Forecast shows rain and possible thunderstorms to continue in north west Queensland

JC
By Jeremy Cook
January 9 2023 - 4:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thick rain clouds sweep across Birdsville in December. Picture AliB Photography.

More rain and possible thunderstorms are expected to hit north west Queensland over the coming week as ongoing monsoon activity continues to affect the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.