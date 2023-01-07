North Queensland Register
Mossman Gorge search for missing 54-year-old woman enters third day

By Rachael Ward
Updated January 8 2023 - 10:28am, first published 10:27am
A woman was swept downstream from Mossman Gorge while visiting the area with friends. (PR HANDOUT)

The search for a swimmer who went missing in a river in Far North Queensland has entered a third day.

