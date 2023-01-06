Widespread flooding across north west Queensland and the Shire of Carpentaria has cut of several outback towns, with more rainfall expected into the weekend.
A monsoon trough is currently observed over the Gulf Country and adjacent parts of the Gulf of Carpentaria, causing enhanced rainfall across the north west for the next few days.
The following watches/warnings are current: Flood Watch for the Cape York Peninsula; Major Flood Warning for the Georgina River and Eyre Creek; Moderate Flood Warning for the Flinders River; Minor Flood Warning for the Herbert River; Minor Flood Warning for the Nicholson River and Flood Warning for the Leichhardt River; Minor Flood Warning for the Norman and Gilbert Rivers; Flood Warning for the Diamantina River; Initial Flood Watch for coastal catchments between Tully and Ayr.
Despite significant road closures in the north west, grazing communities have welcomed the rain.
Etheridge Shire Council Mayor Barry Hughes said most road closures will remain well into next week.
"It's going to take a couple of days, not only here in the Etheridge Shire, but further towards the Gulf and the Croydon and Carpentaria Shire," Mayor Hughes told the North Queensland Register.
"There's road closures across the Gulf Developmental Road, further to the west in relation to river level rises and flooding right throughout and up to Karumba.
"The official advice from the Local Disaster Management group here at that Etheridge Shire is to make certain that you review your travel arrangements and in cases of where there are road closures, the advice is to cease those travel arrangements until further notice."
Mayor Hughes said local graziers have welcomed the recent rainfall.
"This is the first time the monsoon has visited us in this season, so it's absolutely welcomed," he said.
"Yes, it causes a few disruptions along the way and maybe frustrates a few people, but at the end of the day it'll certainly be beneficial to the grazing industry, which is predominantly what our shire is built on."
Mayor Hughes said conditions would soon ease, as the monsoon heads east.
"The monsoon trough is still sitting over us but the low pressure system that was embedded in that trough has moved further east," he said.
"It will break down now into thunderstorms and isolated rain areas.
"Given the saturation point of the territory and the full catchment areas, we expect to experience the same conditions regarding road closures well into the weekend."
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) said no significant rainfall has been recorded in the 24 hours to 9 am Friday, however totals up to 283 mm have been recorded at Walkers Bend in the last seven days.
This has caused localised river levels to rise in the lower parts of the catchment, mostly downstream from the Flinders-Cloncurry Junction.
Moderate flooding is also continuing along the Flinders River downstream of Walkers Bend.
The Flinders River at Walkers Bend is currently at 6.16 metres and rising, with moderate flooding.
This is above the level of the Burke Developmental Road Bridge (5.40 m).
The Flinders River at Walkers Bend is likely to remain above the moderate flood level (5.30 m) into Monday next week.
On Thursday, rainfall totals of approximately 80-190 mm were recorded across the Norman and lower Gilbert River catchments, with 35-75 mm recorded in the upper Gilbert River catchment.
Approximately 415-475 mm of rainfall has been recorded in the Gilbert and Norman catchments (respectively) in the last eight days.
However no significant rain has been recorded since Thursday 9am.
Showers and storms are forecasted to continue around the Gulf Country and Peninsula area into the weekend, which are likely to cause further river rises.
Minor flooding is occurring along the Norman River at Yappar River, Glenore Weir and Normanton.
The Norman River at Normanton is currently at 2.41 m and steady, with minor flooding.
The Norman River at Normanton is expected to remain above the minor flood level (2.00 m) on Friday.
The river level may peak near 3.00 m early on Friday.
Significant stream level rises have been recorded over the last few days, with isolated minor to moderate flooding recorded at a number of locations, including Roseglen, Rockfields, and Green Hills.
Further stream level rises and flooding are possible as showers and storms continue.
The Bureau is warning that further rainfall and thunderstorms would continue over northern and northwestern into the weekend.
"Severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall possible on Saturday in the northern interior and northwest, in slow-moving thunderstorms around a trough," the Bureau said in a statement.
For road closure updates visit https://qldtraffic.qld.gov.au/
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
