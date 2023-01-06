North Queensland Register
North west road closures: Major transport routes closed as flooding cuts off outback towns

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated January 6 2023 - 1:00pm, first published 12:00pm
Flooding has closed the Corduroy Crossing on the Norman River, east of Normanton. Picture: Carpentaria Shire

Widespread flooding across north west Queensland and the Shire of Carpentaria has cut of several outback towns, with more rainfall expected into the weekend.

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

