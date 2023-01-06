The following watches/warnings are current: Flood Watch for the Cape York Peninsula; Major Flood Warning for the Georgina River and Eyre Creek; Moderate Flood Warning for the Flinders River; Minor Flood Warning for the Herbert River; Minor Flood Warning for the Nicholson River and Flood Warning for the Leichhardt River; Minor Flood Warning for the Norman and Gilbert Rivers; Flood Warning for the Diamantina River; Initial Flood Watch for coastal catchments between Tully and Ayr.

