North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

BEST OF 2022: Central Queensland beef breeders Brigalow Longhorns Texas Longhorn stud using new rapid preg testing method

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
December 31 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wes and Hayley Offord own and operate Brigalow Longhorns Texas Longhorn stud situated 45kms south of Rockhampton. Photo supplied.

Beef breeders from central Queensland were implementing a new method of pregnancy testing into their herd that is providing almost instantaneous results at the crush.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.