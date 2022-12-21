North Queensland Register
Buffalo in focus of economic growth plan

December 21 2022 - 12:00pm
The Northern Territory Government has launched a new Top End Region Economic Growth Plan for 2022-2030 - and buffalo have attracted special focus.

