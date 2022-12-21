Buffalo in focus of economic growth plan

The Northern Territory Government has launched a new Top End Region Economic Growth Plan for 2022-2030 - and buffalo have attracted special focus.
The plan prioritises wide-ranging potential growth sectors within agriculture, horticulture, mining and exploration to be targeted to help bolster the Territory's future economic growth.
The plan pinpoints the relatively small Top End buffalo sector, with its current mainstays of live export and meat production, as a potential key regional growth sector.
"Demand for live buffalo has increased following extended periods of higher than average prices for live cattle," the document states.
"Large numbers of wild buffalo on the Tiwi Islands and across West Arnhem,together with strong demand from South East Asia, provides opportunitiesto further develop the industry as well as training and employment for Aboriginal people."
It observes that West Arnhem Land's feral buffalo population provides opportunities for both economic growth and the reversal of environmental damage caused by the introduced species.
It recognises existing control and small live export programs but recommends a coordinated or integrated approach to maximise the species economic potential or reduce its environmental effects.
"With the significant number of wild buffalo in West Arnhem and strong demand from Asia, the development of the industry could be progressed, delivering training and employment opportunities to Aboriginal people of the region."
The plan states that an estimated 18,000 head of buffalo live on the Tiwi Islands.
"Feasibility planning is underway to develop the industry, including safari-style tourism, live buffalo exports and developing a meatworks that would service the local population."
A plan priority is to support the expansion of the buffalo industry in the West Arnhem region.
The government said completion of the plan is the intended first stage of an ongoing process to progress key economic and social infrastructure required to support economic growth , and implement appropriate project delivery plans to guarantee growth opportunities identified within each sub-region are progressed.
The plan will be reviewed annually and updated when key infrastructure needs are completed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.