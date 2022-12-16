North Queensland Register
'Misread' likely led to deadly crash in far north Queensland

By Marty Silk
December 16 2022 - 3:00pm
An image taken by a passenger on a plane that crashed into sand dunes shows visibility was low. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

The deaths of five people in a light plane crash in bad weather in far north Queensland could have been avoided if the aircraft had a terrain avoidance and warning system, investigators say.

