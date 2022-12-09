Ten councils in north west Queensland have agreed to a Regional Biosecurity Plan to battle the impacts of pests and weeds on the region's agriculture.
The five year plan was developed in close consultation with Southern Gulf NRM and endorsed by the North West Queensland Regional Organisation of Councils (NWQROC) alongside council leaders from Mount Isa, Cloncurry, Richmond, Flinders, McKinlay, Burke, Carpentaria, Croydon, Doomadgee and Etheridge.
The plan outlined a general biosecurity obligation for individual weeds and pests across each of the councils' catchment areas.
According to the plan, the condition of the region's unique natural resources has been weakened by weeds and pests as well as various natural disasters.
The plan outlined that "these issues need to be addressed to maintain and restore natural resource condition" and to build "resilience" against challenges such as climate change.
NWQROC Deputy Chair and Flinders Shire Mayor Jane McNamara called for "greater investment into weed and pest management across the North West" to put the plan to work.
The Queensland government awarded grants totalling more than $400,000 on November 29, to support pest management in North Queensland.
NWQROC were amongst the successful grant applicants after funding was awarded to kick start its Regional Biosecurity Plan.
Rural Communities and Agriculture Minister Mark Furner said the grant would encourage a "coordinated group approach" to enhance the region's biosecurity.
"Far North Queensland is particularly vulnerable to biosecurity threats, due to its proximity to international borders and high levels of tourism," the minister said.
NWQROC chair and Carpentaria Shire Mayor Jack Bawden thanked the various stakeholders who participated in the plan's development and made particular mention of the councillors and council staff from across all ten Councils for their efforts in making the plan a reality.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
