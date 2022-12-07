Competition for Brahman steers and heifers at Charters Towers

Bullocks topped at 300.2c for three ox sold on a/c R and L Braes that weighed 497kg to return $1491/hd. Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c Burdekin Downs that sold for 302.2c, weighing 460kg to return $1390/hd. The top pen of cows was sold by JW and CN Gilmore for 306.2c, weighing 496kg to return $1517/hd. Bulls sold on a/c Matthews Cattle P/L topped at 316.2c and weighed 475kg, to return $1501/hd.