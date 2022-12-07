North Queensland Register
Heifers 308kg make 406c/$1250/hd at Charters Towers

December 7 2022 - 5:00pm
Competition for Brahman steers and heifers at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 937 cattle today, consisting of 311 prime cattle and 626 store cattle.

