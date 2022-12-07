Competition for Brahman steers and heifers at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 937 cattle today, consisting of 311 prime cattle and 626 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 52 bullocks, four heifers, 175 cows and 80 bulls. The store cattle consisted of 526 steers, 95 heifers and five cows and calves.
Cattle consisted of a mixed yarding of prime cattle with isolated pens of well finished cows selling to firm rates and bulls also seeing a slight increase due to some export activity.
The yarding was drawn from Julia Creek, Richmond, Hughenden, Georgetown, Collinsville, Tully as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted 10- 15c easier, heifers were no quote due to limited numbers, cows were 5c easier, and bulls were 5c dearer on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 300c and averaged 278c, and those over 500kg topped at 294c to average 282c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 338c and averaged 311c. Cows under 400kg made 298c and averaged 222c, while cows over 400kg reached 318c, averaging 294c. Bulls under 450kg made 434c and averaged 296c, while bulls over 600kg reached 316c to average 286c.
Bullocks topped at 300.2c for three ox sold on a/c R and L Braes that weighed 497kg to return $1491/hd. Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c Burdekin Downs that sold for 302.2c, weighing 460kg to return $1390/hd. The top pen of cows was sold by JW and CN Gilmore for 306.2c, weighing 496kg to return $1517/hd. Bulls sold on a/c Matthews Cattle P/L topped at 316.2c and weighed 475kg, to return $1501/hd.
Store cattle were made up of mostly mixed types of quality and condition. There were a few good lines of Brahman steers and heifers on offer mostly within 250 - 320kg. This reflected in the market with better types seeing increased competition.
Steers under 200kg reached 502c to average 438c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 464c, averaging 383c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 408c and averaged 385c and steers over 400kg sold to 256c to average 256c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 386c and averaged 338c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 406c, averaging 374c, and heifers 320 - 370kg made 406c to average 389c.
A pen of seven steers a/c Fleetwood Grazing made 502.2c and weighed 111kg, returning an average of $557/hd. A pen of 28 steers a/c RM and LJ Herrod made 408.2c and weighed 343kg, returning an average of $1399/hd. A good run of 56 heifers on a/c RM and LJ Herrod made 406.2c weighed 308kg returning $1250/hd. Five cows and calves were made up of small lots and sold from $925 to $1025/unit.
