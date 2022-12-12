Last week 150 geographically isolated children converged on Mount Isa for the annual Sports For Bush Kids event where they received four days of quality sporting programs.
Around 70 families travelled hundreds of kilometres from Karumba in the North, Richmond to the East, Windorah to the South and West to the Western Australian Border.
Children from toddlers to teenagers have participated in sports awareness, soccer, cricket, touch, netball, basketball, dance, speech and drama, yoga, swimming and tennis from 7am to 6pm Tuesday to Friday.
The event commenced in 1999 when two Mt Isa School of the Air mothers felt their children were missing out on key skills in team sports and learn to swim programs.
ICPA QLD Mount Isa Branch of the Air has been hosting the event ever since with the help of fundraisers, business sponsorship, grants and volunteer coaches.
This year there were four boarding schools who donated their sports coaches, a huge thanks to Somerville House, the Stuartholme School, Townsville Grammar School and Marist College Ashgrove.
