North Queensland Register
Home/News

Mount Isa Sports For Bush Kids 2022 attracted 150 kids

December 12 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Last week 150 geographically isolated children converged on Mount Isa for the annual Sports For Bush Kids event where they received four days of quality sporting programs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.