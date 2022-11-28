Queensland peak horticulture body Growcom has appointed Joe Moro as chair of the board at its annual general meeting.
Mr Moro is an experienced farmer and proprietor of the family farming business, A Moro & Sons.
He has grown a wide variety of crops over the years at his North Queensland property including zucchini, cucumbers, capsicum, watermelons, and mangoes.
As chairman of the FNQ Growers Association, Mr Moro has many years of experience in business and the horticultural industry, as well as wider community involvement across North Queensland.
He takes over the role of chair from Belinda Frentz who announced her retirement at the AGM in Brisbane last week.
Also stepping down at the AGM, having both served their maximum terms, were director Sharon Windolf and independent director Michael Kent.
Mr Moro extended his thanks to Belinda, Sharon and Michael for their dedication to the company and wider-industry.
"In particular I would like to extend my thanks to Belinda who has been a steadfast and loyal advocate for Queensland's horticultural industry, particularly during the turbulent times of COVID-19, multiple natural disasters, and labour shortages - all of which have put great strain on our industry."
In other board appointments, St George onion, garlic and pumpkin grower Andrew Moon has been elected deputy chair, while Gayndah citrus grower Judy Shepherd has been elected chair of the finance and audit committee.
The board also welcomed North Queensland pineapple grower and former Australian Pineapples chair Stephen Pace and Bowen mango grower Ben Martin.
