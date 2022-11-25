Upgrades to Cloncurry's Chinaman Creek Dam Recreation Area have been steadily completed, the Cloncurry Shire Council has reported.
The Council has been providing fortnightly updates on construction works happening at Chinaman Creek.
Work on the pavilion slab and structure has finished with concrete also poured to create seating. The road and parking area has also had work done to it, the beach has been created, and the pontoon has been assembled.
The Council also reported that a mural had been completed on the canoe shed by the same person responsible for the giant mural on Cloncurry's disused water tank, Brisbane artist Joel Fergie aka "The Zookeeper".
Completed upgrades also include the servery bar, the amenity block and the concrete base for the yarning circle. Work on the playground shades, concrete paths, landscaping and fences have been slated for completion over the next two weeks, moving in to December.
The project has been in the works since 2021 and was earmarked as a priority in the Council's 2021 budget.
The upgrades are intended to increase recreational options within town by providing a readily accessible area that allows for future development opportunities.
When complete, the area will include upgraded barbecue facilities, a bar and space for food trucks, a children's playground, storage for water sports equipment, a segregated swimming area, a carpark and a shared pedestrian path and cycleway to connect the dam with the town.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
