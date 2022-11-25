North Queensland Register
Home/News

Work progressing on Cloncurry's Chinaman Creek Recreational Area

JC
By Jeremy Cook
November 26 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Work on Cloncurry's Chinaman Creek Recreational area have continued to progress. Picture Cloncurry Shire Council Facebook.

Upgrades to Cloncurry's Chinaman Creek Dam Recreation Area have been steadily completed, the Cloncurry Shire Council has reported.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.