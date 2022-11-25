North Queensland Register
Wilangi invitational sale hits $47,500 top in Charters Towers

Updated November 25 2022 - 7:03pm, first published 7:00pm
The $47,500 sale topper Wallace Mr Unlimited 30/21, with vendors (middle) Kerry, Emily and Tom Wallace, Wallace Cattle Co, Marlborough, and selling agents Dustyn Fitzgerald and John Martin on each side. Picture: Ben Harden

Strong support from commercial producers was evident at the annual Wilangi invitational sale in Charters Towers on Friday, with Brahman bulls reaching a top of $47,500.

