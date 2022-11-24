North Queensland Register
Home/News

Police investigating 900L fuel theft at Beantree Road property near Atherton

Updated November 24 2022 - 6:17pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are investigating the theft of 900 litres of fuel from a property near Atheron over the weekend. Pictures supplied

Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the driver and vehicle involved in a fuel theft at a property near Atherton over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.