Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the driver and vehicle involved in a fuel theft at a property near Atherton over the weekend.
On Sunday November 4, between 4:30-5am, the pictured vehicle has attended an property on Beantree Road, Atherton.
It is reported 600 litres of diesel and 300 litres of unleaded fuel was stolen from the address.
With fuel prices soaring above $2.00 a litre in North Queensland, the thefts, from a sizable fuel storage on the property, have a big financial cost.
A high sided dual axel trailer was also attached to the vehicle at the time.
Anyone with any information regarding this vehicle or the dual axel trailer is encouraged to contact Policelink on 13 14 44 and quote QP2201999396.
