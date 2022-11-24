Values ease at Charters Towers

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 380c and averaged 346c, and those over 500kg topped at 350c to average 328c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 342c and averaged 320c. Cows under 400kg made 315c and averaged 245c, while cows over 400kg reached 320c, averaging 310c. Bulls under 450kg made 342c and averaged 270c, while bulls over 450kg reached 324c to average 280c.