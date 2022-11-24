Values ease at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 2603 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 1295 prime cattle and 1308 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 196 bullocks, 192 heifers, 736 cows and 171 bulls. The store cattle consisted of 335 steers, 588 mickeys, 367 heifers and 18x18 cows and calves.
Cattle consisted of only a small number of finished bullocks, good runs of meatworks cows and the usual run of bulls made up the remainder of the prime yarding.
The yarding was drawn from Mt Isa, Richmond, Hughenden, Georgetown, Einasleigh, Greenvale, Clermont as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted 10c easier, heifers were 20c easier, cows were 15c easier, and bulls were 10c easier on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 380c and averaged 346c, and those over 500kg topped at 350c to average 328c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 342c and averaged 320c. Cows under 400kg made 315c and averaged 245c, while cows over 400kg reached 320c, averaging 310c. Bulls under 450kg made 342c and averaged 270c, while bulls over 450kg reached 324c to average 280c.
Bullocks topped at 350c for 11 ox sold on a/c Mt Douglas Pastoral Co, Mt Douglas, Clermont, that weighed 536kg to return $1876/hd. Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c Veemont Holdings, Sommerville Stn, Richmond, that sold for 342c, and weighed 382kg to return $1306/hd.
The top pen of cows were sold by a/c Mt Douglas Pastoral Co, Mt Douglas, Clermont, for 320c, weighing 637kg to return $2040/hd. Heavy bulls sold on a/c Callan Farming, Ingham topped at 276c and weighed 880kg to return $2430/hd.
Store cattle were made up of mostly smaller lines of good quality local cattle with the exception of a couple of larger lines of northern pastoral mickeys.
Steers under 200kg reached 550c to average 472c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 600c, averaging 387c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 399c and averaged 361c and steers over 400kg sold to 380c to average 358c. Mickeys under 400kg sold to 506c, averaging 346c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 380c and averaged 360c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 454c, averaging 368c, and heifers 320 - 370kg made 280c to average 280c.
A pen of 16 Brahman cross heavy store steers on a/c Veemont Holdings, Somerville Stn, Richmond, made 399c and weighed 366kg, returning an average of $1459/hd. A pen of 11 Brahman steers on a/c LJ and B Schneider, Settlin Downs, Mt Fox, made 600c and weighed 215kg to return $1290/hd.
A good pen of 17 heifers on a/c Mt Douglas Pastoral Co, Mt Douglas, Clermont made 414c weighed, 330kg returning $1366/hd. A pen of 11 crossbred heifers on a/c Fodder North made 454c and weighed 226kg to return $1026/hd. Eight cows and calves from various vendors sold from $1000 to $1680/unit.
