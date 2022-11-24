North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Brahman steers 215kg make 600c/$1290 at Charters Towers

November 25 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Values ease at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 2603 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 1295 prime cattle and 1308 store cattle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.