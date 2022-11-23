The Charters Towers Isolated Children's and Parents Association will host their annual Fit 4 Rural Futures sports came in Charters Towers next week.
The first camp was held in 2008 with 67 participants and has now doubled with about 120 rural and remote kids expected to turn out for the three day event.
Charters Towers ICPA publicity officer Leola Matthews, Valpre Station, Charters Towers said the camp was organised by a volunteer committee.
"As a parent of two school aged children completing education at home due to geographic isolation, I have found the camp to be a highlight of our year and of tremendous value," Ms Matthews said.
"Our children have been participants at the CT ICPA F4RF Sports Camp since they were toddlers and are now of the age to participate in formal sports sessions. The confidence and skills they gain within a few short days of coaching is astounding.
"Sport at home usually consists of a game of cricket with Dad in the backyard, or swimming lessons with Mum in the lagoon, so the opportunity to access expert coaching for our rural children is incredibly valuable to our family."
Ms Matthews said the aim of the camp was to deliver expert coaching in sports and cultural opportunities not usually available to geographically isolated children.
"Attendance at sports camp allows isolated children to develop some formal skills and training in sports that may be offered to them at boarding school, which will ensure they are on a level playing field with their peers if transitioning to boarding school," Ms Matthews said.
