The Barkly Homestead, a roadhouse situated on the Barkly Highway, halfway between Tennant Creek in the Northern Territory and Camooweal in Queensland has been closed indefinitely, due to an overnight fire.
According to co-owner Suzanne Bassingthwaighte, the fire was in the roadhouse kitchen and has caused significant damage.
"All electricity has been cut so unfortunately there is no fuel, no food, and no camping," Mrs Bassingthwaighte said
She cautioned for travellers to plan their fuel supplies and fuel up at either 3Ways or Camooweal.
"It is very unfortunate we will be out of action for a while as we are the first and only stop for travellers crossing the border into the Territory, providing welcome relief from an overall journey of over 460km between towns," she said.
