Motorists urged to fuel up before crossing the Barkly Highway

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated November 22 2022 - 12:24pm, first published 12:00pm
The Barkly Roadhouse suffered extensive damage to the kitchen in an overnight fire on Monday night, and will be closed indefinately. Picture Barkly Homestead

The Barkly Homestead, a roadhouse situated on the Barkly Highway, halfway between Tennant Creek in the Northern Territory and Camooweal in Queensland has been closed indefinitely, due to an overnight fire.

