North Queensland Register
Home/News

Bitumen seal finally completed on Aramac-Torrens Creek Road

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
November 22 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flinders Shire Council workforce putting the final touches on the bitumen road seal. Picture: Supplied

After years of lobbying the 247 kilometre Aramac-Torrens Creek Road has finally been fully sealed, completing a vital transport link for inland Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.