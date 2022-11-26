North Queensland Register
Communities offer vital support in times of need

By Shaughn Morgan, Eastausmilk Co-Ceo
Updated November 26 2022 - 11:47am, first published 11:00am
Communities - making a difference

The past months and indeed years have witnessed one natural disaster after another impacting upon regional and rural communities. From bushfires, droughts and more recently floods.

