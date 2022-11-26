Communities - making a difference

The past months and indeed years have witnessed one natural disaster after another impacting upon regional and rural communities. From bushfires, droughts and more recently floods.
Rural and regional people are thankful for the support of those communities in which they live, the support of their governments and the support of people from far afield.
Each level of support enables rebuilding, whether physical or emotional.
For farmers though, the loss of infrastructure such as sheds and fences are nothing to the anguish of losing their farm animals, which in some instances have been with their families for years.
With Christmas fast approaching perhaps now is a time for reflection and taking pause to support those friends, colleagues and family who have also suffered unbearable loss of not only their farms but loved ones as well.
A shoulder to lean upon, a friendly smile, a desire and willingness to listen can be of enormous support to people as they look over the damage and heartache that they have experienced.
I attended the Dairy Research Foundation Dairy Symposium last week at Forster, NSW, and listened to a number of speakers talk about their experiences with the damage to their farms and the mental health impact that natural disasters have had upon them.
Orry Berry, from Local Rural Adversity Mental Health, told the attendees at the symposium that one in five people will experience mental health issues. A sobering thought.
A dairy farmer from Taree, Sam Nicholson, particularly resonated with me and brought home the enormity of the impact that the flood had upon him and his young family.
He talked about what he did to get through the harrowing times that he and his family experienced after his dairy farm was flooded, with all the resulting damage you would expect and have read about.
His first instinct was to get up and move forward, to reinvest in his flood damaged dairy farm - to get it up and running again. Getting cow numbers back to where they were.
By making 'crossroads decisions' immediately - not dwelling upon them.
Remaining positive and optimistic.
But what truly made a difference was the love and support of his local community.
People turning up to help him re-fence his property, fixing his sheds, it was not only community but 'farmers helping farmers'.
They were just being there.
I am never surprised by the resilience of farmers, especially during times of great upheaval.
But what Sam taught me was to never underestimate the enormity of the support of people - to just be there.
With Christmas almost upon us, this is indeed a time of reflection and helping those who need your shoulder, your ear or a meal.
For those who may need mental health assistance, help is a phone call away, whether it be your local men's shed (1800 550 009) or national bodies like Beyond Blue (1300 22 4636), Suicide Call Back Service (1800 659 467), or Lifeline Australia (131 114).
Never feel you cannot seek help and never be afraid to ask for support. We will be there for you.
