THE growing popularity of the Beefmaster breed in Australia was on display at the Beefmaster Breeders Australia Production Sale and open day on Saturday.
Hosted by the Donaldson and Haviland families, Donaldson and Sugarland Beefmaster studs, at the Donaldsons' property Old Corry, Capella, the day featured the sale of six Beefmaster bulls, while also giving the crowd of more than 40 producers who attended, a look at the families' display cattle.
All told, the six bulls offered were sold at an average of $8000 to return buyers from the Marlborough and Springsure regions while two semen packages averaged $100 a straw.
Many of the bulls in the draft were sired by the WB Solution bull from Collier Farms Beefmasters, Brenham, Texas, USA, which was the two-time winner of the Houston Livestock Show, while many of the display bulls were also from the American stud's Bravado bull.
"It was terrific to see so many people come out and have a look at our cattle and where the breed is going here in Australia," BBA co-founders Brenten Donaldson said.
"We had pens of 11 to 13-month-old bulls and heifers, as well as some pregnancy-tested-in-calf females for people to take a look at.
"The interest is certainly growing and I think the crowd really appreciated the hospitality that was sponsored by CQ Rural Traders."
From next September, the Beefmaster cattle will be included in the Donaldson family's sale at Medway, while the breed is also preparing to host a display at Beef Australia 2024.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
