Large scale cattle breeding country

LARGE scale far north Queensland property Morcambe Station is described as good quality, low cost breeding country offered for genuine sale.
Located 20km south of Mount Garnet and 120km from Atherton, the 20,112 hectare (49,698 acre) leasehold property features bitumen road access.
The property is predominantly gently undulating, open savannah forest country with a heavy coverage of seca stylo.
Morecambe runs from alluvial soils along the Herbert River frontage country running back to strips of red soil, loamy and sandy soils on the balance of the lighter forest country.
Other pasture species include Townsville stylo, seteria, black spear and other natives grasses.
The property is watered by a poly pipe system including 23 tanks and troughs with another pump near the homestead. A bore and tank is located in the north west corner of the property.
Morecambe also has a 50ha fenced paddock that is suitable for irrigation and hay production.
Peanut crops have previously been grown in this paddock.
The cattle yards comprise of 130 panels and are equipped with a five way draft, a double deck loading ramp, crush, calf branding facilities, and two large coolers.
The property is divided into four paddocks between the river and main road and another four useable paddocks on the western side of the main road.
There are also smaller holding paddocks close to the yards and house and a holding paddock on the river side of the road.
Structural Improvements include the two storey, three bedroom, main homestead, eight room quarters, steel machinery shed, a hay storage shed constructed of steel, and a workshop.
Morecambe Station will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Brisbane on December 16.
Contact Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, Bruce Douglas, 0417 602 603, or Morgan Brennan, 0407 730 450, Ray White Rural Queensland.
