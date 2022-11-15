North Queensland Register
North west graziers welcome $8m upgrades to the region's flood warning network

Ben Harden
Ben Harden
Updated November 15 2022 - 5:54pm, first published 5:00pm
Main picture show a glimpse of sheer devastation of the 2019 north west floods at Gipsy Plains, Cloncurry, where thousands of stud Brahman cattle were lost. Picture: Jacqueline Curley.

Landholders across north west Queensland have welcomed the state government's $8 million upgrades to the region's flood warning network.

